Promising Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Now – July 10th

MP Materials, American Airlines Group, Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market value typically falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion. These firms are generally more established than small-caps but still offer substantial growth potential. Investors often view mid-caps as a middle ground, combining more stability than small caps with greater upside opportunity than large-cap names. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

MP Materials (MP)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Shares of NYSE MP traded up $15.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 73,954,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,973,919. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -70.28 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.03. 121,799,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,806,835. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

VRNA traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $104.88. 14,247,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,988. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $104.99. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ TSLL traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.03. 127,405,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,327,683. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.76. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 54,247,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,950,155. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70.

