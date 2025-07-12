Promising Music Stocks To Follow Today – July 10th

Get alerts:

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are pre-produced musical tracks and compositions made available for licensing and reuse in various media projects. They’re typically offered through online libraries under royalty-free or rights-managed terms, letting creators legally incorporate ready-made music without commissioning custom scores. This makes it easy and cost-effective to add professional soundtracks to films, commercials, podcasts and other productions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $212.78. 28,147,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,421,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

AMZN stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $222.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,924,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,989,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.68. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,798,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,924,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.22. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $148.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $12.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $709.76. 886,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,287,088. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $785.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $686.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.34. 3,455,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,990,618. The company has a market cap of $218.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Featured Articles