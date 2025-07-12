PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $427,562,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,937,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,034,000 after purchasing an additional 683,592 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 988,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,698,000 after purchasing an additional 571,251 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $47,133,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 783,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,332,000 after acquiring an additional 425,492 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.08.

NYSE:PHM opened at $114.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.83.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.21%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

