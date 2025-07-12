Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,443,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,448,000 after buying an additional 615,931 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,207,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after buying an additional 401,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,748,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,982,000 after buying an additional 1,366,458 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,921,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,751,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,162,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,677,000 after buying an additional 657,175 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.95.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 801,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,709,887.59. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $285,429.07. Following the transaction, the executive owned 90,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,022.93. The trade was a 7.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,802. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $73.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

