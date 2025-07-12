Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Redfin were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RDFN. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,524,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after buying an additional 374,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 290,545 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 839.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 164,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 147,322 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,157,000. Finally, CIBRA Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.38. Redfin Corporation has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $15.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $221.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Redfin Corporation will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

RDFN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $7.30 to $9.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.45.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

