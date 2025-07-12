Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock Position Lowered by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,520,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,976,000 after buying an additional 431,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,313,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,292 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,161,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,904,000 after acquiring an additional 174,978 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,122,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -456.00 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $21.38.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.46.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

