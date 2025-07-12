Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Position Increased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 125.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at $35,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Roku by 4,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -121.90 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.66. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $104.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Roku from $88.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Roku from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,201,012. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,466.92. This represents a 67.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,094. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

