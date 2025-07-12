Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 4,545.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD opened at $159.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.69 and a 1-year high of $191.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.27.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 52.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.80%.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

