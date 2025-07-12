Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 310,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $16,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 29.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of RUSHA opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.44. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $65.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RUSHA

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Michael L. Goldstone sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $651,771. This represents a 26.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Wilder sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $41,947.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,405.76. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,731 shares of company stock valued at $303,634. 12.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.