Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,163 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $63,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 202.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RYAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Director David P. Bolger sold 5,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 71,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,863.60. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Katz sold 14,377 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $946,581.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $73,543.28. This represents a 92.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

NYSE:RYAN opened at $63.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.95 and a 52-week high of $77.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.70% and a net margin of 6.97%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

