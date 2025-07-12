Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,114,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.73% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $71,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sabra Healthcare REIT alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $887,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $183.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,289.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.