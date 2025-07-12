Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SLB. Susquehanna cut their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE SLB opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.64. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 478.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,994,674,000 after buying an additional 39,474,501 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $735,398,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225,828 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $824,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,222 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

