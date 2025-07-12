Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,716,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,843,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115,413 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,939,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,895,000 after purchasing an additional 976,332 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2,592.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 475,995 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,405,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 502,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 250,092 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $30.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.