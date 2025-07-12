Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $25.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.67. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

