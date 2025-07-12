Scott Farquhar Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.98, for a total value of $1,686,146.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 444,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,796,508.60. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $1,644,065.85.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $1,640,080.05.

On Monday, June 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total value of $1,557,221.40.

On Friday, June 27th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total value of $1,561,053.90.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total value of $1,530,777.15.

On Monday, June 23rd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total value of $1,476,892.20.

On Friday, June 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total value of $1,475,052.60.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $1,505,712.60.

On Monday, June 16th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $1,538,212.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $1,529,550.75.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $187.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.00. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of -112.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

