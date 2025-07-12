Seascape Capital Management Has $5.54 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Seascape Capital Management cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,161,171,000 after acquiring an additional 876,417 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,841,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,475,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,049 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:JPM opened at $286.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $796.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.42.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

