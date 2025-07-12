SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Shares Down 1.2% – What’s Next?

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.46 and last traded at $31.67. 2,118 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 20,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

SEEK Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

