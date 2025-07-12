Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Maxim Group

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 target price on the stock.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMLR opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.31 million, a PE ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.39. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $81.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 60.69%. The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Semler Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMLR. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Semler Scientific by 318.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semler Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.