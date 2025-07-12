Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $22,462,974.65 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 100,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total transaction of $22,462,974.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,089.85. This trade represents a 37.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, Frank Slootman sold 323,713 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.19, for a total transaction of $72,249,504.47.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Frank Slootman sold 187,815 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.55, for a total transaction of $40,671,338.25.

On Thursday, July 3rd, Frank Slootman sold 178,949 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.16, for a total transaction of $39,576,360.84.

On Monday, June 30th, Frank Slootman sold 217,432 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.78, for a total transaction of $48,656,932.96.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Frank Slootman sold 294,125 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $63,910,421.25.

On Friday, June 27th, Frank Slootman sold 306,502 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $68,184,434.92.

On Thursday, June 26th, Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total transaction of $93,191,286.20.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Frank Slootman sold 7,294 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,152.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Frank Slootman sold 1,859 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total transaction of $390,315.64.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $210.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.53 and a 200-day moving average of $177.02. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.13 and a one year high of $226.60. The company has a market cap of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of -50.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.36.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

