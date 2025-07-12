SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Purchased by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 60,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV now owns 11,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $21.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.91.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $763.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

In other news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 87,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,253,944.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 289,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,422.62. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 66,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,039,470.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 724,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,263,191.55. This represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,095 shares of company stock worth $3,939,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

