SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.23. Approximately 11,253 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 57,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

The firm has a market cap of $158.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Company Profile

The SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Shariah-compliant global REITs. SPRE was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by SP Funds.

