SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,165.1% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

