Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Upgraded at Arete Research

Arete Research upgraded shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRAD. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Sportradar Group stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.38 and a beta of 2.07. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $336.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.81 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.16%. Sportradar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

