Stage Harbor Financial LLC Has $241,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stage Harbor Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Stage Harbor Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 248,416,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,025,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $24,383,677,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,638,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,672,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574,417 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,033,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,635,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037,685 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,616,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,178,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135,430 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $180.19 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.32 and a 200-day moving average of $173.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

