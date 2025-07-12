Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $418.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $765,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,943,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,375,000 after purchasing an additional 377,939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,479,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,326,000 after purchasing an additional 192,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $63,044,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,719,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,755,000 after buying an additional 141,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

