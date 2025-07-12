Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TECK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TECK opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.80. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $54.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.0901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7,560.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 309,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 156,980 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

