Sutton Place Investors LLC Has $680,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sutton Place Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Alphabet Stock Performance
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $180.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
