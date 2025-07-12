Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Stock Price Up 7.1% – Still a Buy?

Swire Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49. 2,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Swire Properties Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09.

Swire Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company engages in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.