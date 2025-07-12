Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 70.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,104,000.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total transaction of $283,813.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,434.72. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $505,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 146,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,830,158.20. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,351 shares of company stock worth $1,384,244 in the last three months. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $129.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 0.89. Blueprint Medicines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 27.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.60%. The company had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corporation will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.