Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,434 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,308,000 after acquiring an additional 54,867 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,789,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,200,000 after acquiring an additional 152,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,146,000 after acquiring an additional 422,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $142,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,970,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,962,000 after buying an additional 221,539 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,322.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $50.04 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

