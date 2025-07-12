Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Samsara by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IOT opened at $37.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.59 and a beta of 1.63. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $366.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 11.14%. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $45.00 price target on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler set a $53.00 target price on shares of Samsara and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 399,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $16,491,744.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Bicket sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $6,701,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 367,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,492,447.64. This represents a 31.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,532,323 shares of company stock worth $105,452,742. Corporate insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

