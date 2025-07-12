Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 69.2% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Teck Resources in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 7,560.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

