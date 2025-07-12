The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,454 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.93% of The Ensign Group worth $69,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 16.1% in the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $143.98 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $158.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.88 and its 200-day moving average is $136.94.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie cut their target price on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $290,794.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,985.22. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.48, for a total value of $107,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,724.96. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,902,377. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

