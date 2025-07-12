Time Finance (LON:TIME) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Time to Buy?

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.82). Approximately 365,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 324,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.50 ($0.82).

Time Finance Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.25. The stock has a market cap of £55.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Time Finance Company Profile

Time Finance’s purpose is to help UK businesses thrive and survive through the provision of flexible funding facilities.

Time offers a multi-product range for SMEs concentrating on Asset, Loan and Invoice Finance. While focused on being an ‘own-book’ lender, Time does retain the ability to broke-on deals where appropriate, enabling it to optimize business levels through market and economic cycles.

