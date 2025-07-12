Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.06. 11,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 649,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Tivic Health Systems Stock Down 4.5%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter. Tivic Health Systems had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

