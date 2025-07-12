Top Agriculture Stocks To Watch Today – July 10th

Get alerts:

Above Food Ingredients, Deere & Company, Bloom Energy, CNH Industrial, and Apollo Global Management are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies whose primary businesses involve the cultivation, processing or distribution of agricultural products—ranging from crop and livestock producers to seed and fertilizer manufacturers and farm‐equipment makers. By investing in these equities, one gains exposure to global food‐production cycles and supply chains, with performance that often hinges on weather patterns, commodity‐price swings, government policies and advances in agricultural technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Above Food Ingredients (ABVE)

Above Food Ingredients Inc., a regenerative ingredient company, produces vertically integrated supply chain products in Canada, the United States, Mexico, China, France, Turkey, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Disruptive Agriculture and Rudimentary Ingredients, and Consumer Packaged Goods.

Above Food Ingredients stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.47. The company had a trading volume of 353,782,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,039. Above Food Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $15.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $524.64. 766,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $509.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $476.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $340.20 and a twelve month high of $533.78.

Bloom Energy (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.27. 14,008,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -525.29 and a beta of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $29.83.

CNH Industrial (CNH)

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

NYSE CNH traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.91. 16,613,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,495,900. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 11.18.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.01. 1,344,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,406. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $189.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.41. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

