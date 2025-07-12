Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Now – July 9th

Get alerts:

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is developing, selling, or managing products and services designed to protect computers, networks, and data from digital threats. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to firms specializing in areas such as network security, encryption, identity management, and threat detection. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $3.26 on Wednesday, hitting $177.62. 21,706,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,642,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $509.16. 815,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,765,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $466.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a PE ratio of -738.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $204.92. 1,189,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,369,654. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $208.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.64 billion, a PE ratio of 116.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.97.

