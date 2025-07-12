Top Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Now – July 10th

Get alerts:

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, GameStop, BellRing Brands, Post, and Telephone and Data Systems are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. E-commerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves buying and selling goods or services over the internet—this includes pure-play online retailers, digital marketplaces and related technology or payment platforms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapid growth of online shopping and digital transactions driven by changing consumer behaviors and technological innovation. Their performance often reflects trends in web traffic, mobile commerce adoption and shifts in global retail patterns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,174,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,863,291. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.24 and its 200 day moving average is $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.20. 2,082,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,335,091. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average of $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.37.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

NYSE GWW traded up $8.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,054.02. 163,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,885. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $893.99 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The company has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,062.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1,038.17.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE GME traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.20. 4,217,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,837,813. GameStop has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average is $26.68.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 890,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,111. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.78. BellRing Brands has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Post (POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Shares of Post stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.11. The stock had a trading volume of 326,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.52. Post has a 12-month low of $103.33 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Telephone and Data Systems (TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.30. 818,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. Telephone and Data Systems has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $41.21.

