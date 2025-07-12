Top Grocery Stocks To Follow Today – July 10th

Get alerts:

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, PepsiCo, Conagra Brands, and Starbucks are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are the food and household product inventories that supermarkets and grocery stores maintain to meet customer demand. This includes perishable items like fruits, vegetables, meats and dairy as well as non-perishables such as canned goods, grains and dry staples. Effective grocery-stock management balances keeping enough supply on hand to avoid sell-outs with minimizing overstock and waste. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $978.05. 1,550,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,284. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $793.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,005.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $981.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.28. 10,713,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,055,509. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $760.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $476.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,125,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,494. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $406.11 and a 1 year high of $542.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.01. 9,954,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,216,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $97.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.06.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,498,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,070,978. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.88. The firm has a market cap of $186.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

NYSE:CAG traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,259,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.69. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59.

Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $95.37. 3,520,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,862,731. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average of $94.40. The firm has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.02.

