Top Streaming Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 10th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Spotify Technology, Fair Isaac, Walt Disney, Take-Two Interactive Software, and Trade Desk are the seven Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is delivering digital audio, video or live content over the internet on demand or in real time. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to subscription- or ad-supported platforms (for example Netflix, Spotify or Disney+) that generate recurring revenue by continuously streaming entertainment, news or other media to consumers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.82. The stock had a trading volume of 129,633,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,496,388. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $164.70. The company has a market cap of $4.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of APP traded down $11.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $340.93. 3,686,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,209,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.37. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The company has a market cap of $115.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APP

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Spotify Technology stock traded down $10.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $711.44. 961,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,822. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $686.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $597.48. The company has a market capitalization of $145.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $288.07 and a 12-month high of $785.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Fair Isaac (FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Fair Isaac stock traded up $22.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,614.02. 390,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,076. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $1,484.29 and a 1 year high of $2,402.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,863.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,868.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FICO

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,898,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,992,343. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.58. The firm has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO stock traded down $6.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $235.85. 1,489,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,984. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.30. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $245.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Trade Desk (TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.58. 4,307,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,378,771. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTD

Recommended Stories