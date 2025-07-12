Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,235,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,658,000 after buying an additional 152,353 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,549,000 after buying an additional 136,349 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,343,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,908,000 after buying an additional 130,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,816,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,567,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,316,000 after buying an additional 429,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TT. HSBC upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $437.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $438.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

