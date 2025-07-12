Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) by 109.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investments were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Two Harbors Investments alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,490,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,928,000 after buying an additional 329,762 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,313,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,373,000 after acquiring an additional 371,436 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,491,000 after acquiring an additional 478,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,247,000 after acquiring an additional 57,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,371,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 164,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $10.27 on Friday. Two Harbors Investments Corp has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Two Harbors Investments Cuts Dividend

Two Harbors Investments ( NYSE:TWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investments had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of ($20.33) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of ($28.53) million. Sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investments Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.19%. Two Harbors Investments’s payout ratio is currently -305.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Two Harbors Investments from $12.95 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investments from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TWO

About Two Harbors Investments

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investments Corp (NYSE:TWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.