UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Sells $1,704,153.36 in Stock

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $1,704,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,699,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,499,699.60. The trade was a 12.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $1,620,145.80.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $1,728,155.52.

On Monday, June 30th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,148.68.

On Friday, June 27th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $1,648,148.32.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,149.04.

On Monday, June 23rd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,147.60.

On Friday, June 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $1,608,144.72.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,596,143.64.

Shares of UWMC opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. UWM Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $613.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. UWM had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. UWM’s payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in UWM by 101.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 135.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

