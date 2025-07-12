Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $62,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,061.7% in the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 57,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

