Virtual Reality Stocks Worth Watching – July 10th

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, and Best Buy are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing, manufacturing, or supporting virtual reality hardware, software, and content. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the growth potential of immersive technologies across gaming, training, healthcare, and other industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ:META traded down $7.79 on Thursday, reaching $724.99. 6,505,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,475,113. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $747.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $632.53.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

U traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,758,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,761,370. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.51. 1,733,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,330,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.38.

