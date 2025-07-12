Waste Management Stocks To Watch Today – July 10th

Get alerts:

Waste Management, Halliburton, Fluor, Rockwell Automation, GFL Environmental, JBS, and Cemex are the seven Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares in companies that collect, transport, process, recycle and dispose of municipal, industrial and hazardous waste. They give investors exposure to environmental services firms whose revenue is underpinned by long-term contracts and regulatory requirements, often resulting in stable, defensive cash flows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Waste Management (WM)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Shares of WM traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,107. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.29. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $242.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of HAL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,291,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,458,444. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.67. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Shares of FLR stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,614. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fluor has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLR

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $343.94. The stock had a trading volume of 303,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,391. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $348.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

GFL Environmental (GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.58. 1,139,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,411. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFL

JBS (JBS)

JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

Shares of NYSE JBS traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.43. 3,877,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,791,924. JBS has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $15.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JBS

Cemex (CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Cemex stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,777,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,060,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. Cemex has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CX

Featured Stories