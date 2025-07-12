Water Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 10th

Get alerts:

Home Depot, PepsiCo, Progressive, CocaCola, and AutoZone are the five Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves supplying, treating, transporting or managing water resources. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the water sector’s infrastructure, technology and services—ranging from utility operations and wastewater treatment to irrigation systems and desalination plants. Because water is an essential and increasingly scarce resource, water stocks are often viewed as a defensive or “sustainable” investment theme. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $5.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $376.53. 2,194,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PEP traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.02. 5,213,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,074,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.88. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The stock has a market cap of $186.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,471. Progressive has a 12 month low of $207.50 and a 12 month high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.51.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,196,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,266,494. CocaCola has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $299.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.72.

AutoZone (AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

AZO traded up $23.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,765.46. 109,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,286. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,705.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3,554.80. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,802.79 and a one year high of $3,916.81.

