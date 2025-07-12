WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

WD-40 Stock Down 0.7%

WDFC stock opened at $223.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. WD-40 Company has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $292.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.80.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 32.03%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.97%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

