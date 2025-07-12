Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $35.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lincoln National

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,393.30. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,463.56. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $76,951,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 301.2% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,269,000 after buying an additional 1,142,759 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 84.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,039,000 after buying an additional 935,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 206.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,252,000 after buying an additional 792,907 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,948,000 after buying an additional 708,584 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.