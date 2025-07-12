Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target to $118.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $142.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s previous close.

Get Root alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Root from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Root from $51.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Root from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Root presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ROOT

Root Price Performance

NASDAQ ROOT opened at $115.76 on Thursday. Root has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $181.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.12 and its 200 day moving average is $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.62. Root had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Root’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Root will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Beth A. Birnbaum sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $394,517.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,352.40. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $30,557,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 503,800 shares in the company, valued at $68,421,078. This trade represents a 30.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,083 shares of company stock valued at $33,362,319 in the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Root by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,699,000 after purchasing an additional 271,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Root by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,664,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Root by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,129,000 after acquiring an additional 77,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Root by 5,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after acquiring an additional 252,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Root in the first quarter worth $30,786,000. Institutional investors own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

About Root

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.